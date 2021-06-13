Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Stranger of Paradise – Final Fantasy Origin trailer revealed at E3

By Kevin Carignan
pcinvasion.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRumors had been circulating the industry for awhile that Team Ninja, the developer behind the Ninja Gaiden series and Nioh, was working with Square Enix. Not only that, but that the developer was working on a Final Fantasy game of all things. At today’s Square Enix E3 press conference, we got confirmation that the rumors were true. Stranger of Paradise – Final Fantasy Origin is coming from Team Ninja and Square Enix, and a trailer for it was shown at the end of the show.

www.pcinvasion.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tetsuya Nomura
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Final Fantasy Vii#Team Ninja#Nioh#Square Enix E3#Final Fantasy Vii Remake#Chaos#Nomura
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Twitter
Related
Video GamesGotGame

E3 2021 | Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Announced

During the Square Enix Presents Summer Showcase, Square Enix Japan revealed a new Final Fantasy spin-off title. Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin seems to tell a story focused on the original Final Fantasy villain, Garland. Interestingly enough, he seems to claim the title of Chaos, which was his transformation in the original game. The protagonists are new Warriors of Light, tasked with killing Chaos, likely to close the Final Fantasy time loop. You can check out the reveal trailer below.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Demo Update 1.03 Patch Notes

Update 1.03 has arrived for the Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Demo and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. As reported earlier this week, Square Enix and Team Ninja announced Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin at E3 2021. It’s a new action video game that is loosely based on the very first Final Fantasy game. The trailer hilariously tells us the main character wants to kill Chaos!
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Hack and Slash Final Fantasy Origin: Stranger of Paradise Announced for PlayStation 5

Today Square Enix showed off a number of interesting titles at their conference, some known and some unknown. One title that they did formally announce was a new take on the Final Fantasy formula in the form of Final Fantasy Origin: Stranger of Paradise. Stepping into territory that no other Final Fantasy has tread before this title will be a Hack and Slash game and is being developed with the team behind the popular game series Nioh as well as Koei Tecmo.
Video Gamesotakustudy.com

[Square Enix Presents @ E3 2021] TEAM Ninja to Develop Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin for 2022 Release

Final Fantasy is one of those franchises that Square Enix has kept closely to their chest, and for the console, have never really involved lead developers outside their orbit. But things will change next year, with Square Enix announcing that a new action RPG titled Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin will be released in 2022 for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin Will Feature ‘Motifs’ From Final Fantasy 1 but Not a Connected Story

Creative Producer Tetsuya Nomura has confirmed that Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin will contain “motifs” from Final Fantasy 1, but will not share a connected story. Nomura also stated that the game will revolve around the main character Jack and his companions as they figure out if they are truly the “Warriors of Light”, and provided key details into the game’s design and combat systems.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Alan Wake Remaster and Final Fantasy 7 Remake Allegedly Coming to Epic Games Store

The Epic Games Store might soon be getting a couple of big-name games, assuming the rumors are true. Leaked information seems to reveal that the Store is getting not only a PC release of Final Fantasy 7 Remake but also a remaster of the first Alan Wake game. Obviously, take both of these with a grain of salt, but it’s an enticing idea considering it means that two previously unannounced titles are on their way.
Video GamesNME

Square Enix says ‘Outriders’ launch on Xbox Game Pass was a success

According to Square Enix, the decision to launch Outriders with day-one availability on Xbox Game Pass has paid off by creating a larger established player base. Speaking during the company’s full year financial results briefing, Square Enix president Yosuke Matsuda believes making Outriders available from day one on the Xbox service Game Pass was the right choice to make.
Video Gamesmp1st.com

Final Fantasy 7 Remake INTERmission PS5 Review: Ninjas Are Better Than Mercs

Ever since its surprise announcement in 2015, fans have waited patiently for the Final Fantasy 7 Remake. When it was released in April 2020, it was everything we ever asked for, and more — a chance for old fans to relive a beloved classic in a brand new light and an opportunity for new players to experience one of the best stories in history.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Final Fantasy VII Remake Cloud Save Data Discovered on Epic Games Store

Data for cloud saves for Final Fantasy VII Remake has appeared on the databases of the Epic Games Store, suggesting a PC port. The news comes via EpicData, a website dedicated to monitoring scraping data on the Epic Games Store’s servers. While the entry has scrubbed all but the mention of Square Enix, RPG Site reports at their time of writing featured the code ““{UserDir}/My Games/FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE/EOS/{EpicID}/”. In short, this means Final Fantasy VII Remake on the Epic Games Store would support cloud saves.
Video Gamesfingerguns.net

RPG Trailer Fix – E3 2021 Edition

As RPG fans, this was the week that Square Enix dropped the Final Fantasy 7 Remake PS5 Intergrade, and Yuffie DLC expansion Intermission. But I’m here to tell you it was also E3. You know, that big games announcement extravaganza. Things do happen outside of Midgar! It means that when you are done with Midgar a second time and Yuffie has begun to grate, there’s still a shit-ton of brilliant-looking RPGs coming out over the next year or so to get excited about. I’ve tried to keep to new trailers only, so here we go.
Video GamesComicBook

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Seemingly Leaked for PC

When Final Fantasy VII Remake came out last year, we knew that it would only be exclusive to the PlayStation 4 for a period of one year. After this time, it stood to reason that Square Enix would begin bringing the game to other platforms. And while this had yet to actually come to fruition, a new leak has shown that new iterations of Final Fantasy VII Remake will likely be coming about quite soon.