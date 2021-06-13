Stranger of Paradise – Final Fantasy Origin trailer revealed at E3
Rumors had been circulating the industry for awhile that Team Ninja, the developer behind the Ninja Gaiden series and Nioh, was working with Square Enix. Not only that, but that the developer was working on a Final Fantasy game of all things. At today’s Square Enix E3 press conference, we got confirmation that the rumors were true. Stranger of Paradise – Final Fantasy Origin is coming from Team Ninja and Square Enix, and a trailer for it was shown at the end of the show.www.pcinvasion.com