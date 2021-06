I guess I should have expected it. Boston sports fans are finally back in their favorite game venues, excitedly revved up after more than a year of live events banned or restricted because of the pandemic. No re-entry cautiousness for most, it seemed. They enthusiastically demonstrated the yelling, cursing, and throwing behavior that has long been a staple of crowd conduct at Fenway Park and TD Garden. That's probably why Celtics fan Cole Buckley felt completely comfortable tossing a water bottle at former Celtic now Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving. Don’t call the same old normal the new normal.