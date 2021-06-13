Cancel
Marron: 'Republicans aren't the only people in this chamber that have talked about fair maps'

By Glenn Minnis
chambanasun.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Rep. Mike Marron (R-Danville) is hoping to see Democrats remain true to their own words in the fight over map redistricting. “Amazingly enough, Republicans aren't the only people in this chamber that have talked about fair maps,” Marron said. “There are a lot of my friends and colleagues on the other side of the aisle that I am proud of for taking a strong stand making strong statements on fair maps.”

