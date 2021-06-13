Marron: 'Republicans aren't the only people in this chamber that have talked about fair maps'

Democratic US Senator Sheldon Whitehouse has apologised for – but has not left – an elite private beach club that refuses to accept anyone who is not white. GoLocal Providence, a local publication in Providence, Rhode Island, confronted Mr Whitehouse in 2017 about his membership at Bailey's Beach Club in Newport, which does not allow minorities into its ranks and is considered to be one of the most exclusive clubs in the US."I think it would be nice if they changed a little bit, but it's not my position," Mr Whitehouse told the outlet at the time. The publication approached...