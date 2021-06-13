Radnor rolls to PIAA Class AAA state championship with 10-2 win over Kennett
Radnor senior co-captain Mark McKeon said Radnor’s state championship Saturday at West Chester East was the result of hard work and team chemistry. “It just brings you to tears,” said McKeon after the 10-2 PIAA Class AAA title rout of Kennett. “The amount of hard work we put in every single day in practice … I mean we are beating each other up in practice, drawing blood in practice, all to get to this spot.phillylacrosse.com