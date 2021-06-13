2020 Parolees Recap: Who was paroled in Mcdonough County?
There were 20 offenders released on parole during 2020 that live in Mcdonough County, according to Illinois Department of Corrections data obtained by Chambana Sun. The data shows 16 men and four women were released in Mcdonough County. The median age of the parolees was 38. The youngest parolee was a 23-year-old man convicted of a crime involving drugs in 2020, and the oldest was a 59-year-old woman convicted of a property crime in 2018.chambanasun.com