Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mcdonough County, IL

2020 Parolees Recap: Who was paroled in Mcdonough County?

By Chambana Sun
chambanasun.com
 9 days ago

There were 20 offenders released on parole during 2020 that live in Mcdonough County, according to Illinois Department of Corrections data obtained by Chambana Sun. The data shows 16 men and four women were released in Mcdonough County. The median age of the parolees was 38. The youngest parolee was a 23-year-old man convicted of a crime involving drugs in 2020, and the oldest was a 59-year-old woman convicted of a property crime in 2018.

chambanasun.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mcdonough County, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Mcdonough County, IL
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Crimes#Property Crime#Drugs#Idoc#Municipalitytotal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Pennsylvania StateMorning Times

'Serious racial disparities' in Pennsylvania juvenile court

Pennsylvania locks up far too many first-time and low-level youth offenders, with Black youth in particular disproportionately yanked from their homes and prosecuted as adults, according to a task force that made recommendations to reform the state’s juvenile justice system. “Serious racial disparities pervade Pennsylvania’s juvenile justice system,” the bipartisan...
Politicskcur.org

Missouri Challenges Federal Gun Laws

The law bans state and local law officers from enforcing federal gun laws within the state. "It's an interesting and unusual law because it is more of a political gesture than anything else," says Allen Rostron. But will this law put the state at odds with the federal government? The Department of Justice has requested clarification of the law stating it could "disrupt the working relationship between federal and state law enforcement officers."
Public Safetycochranetimespost.ca

Sudbury court: Lots of cocaine in car, but drug charges dropped

When Melissa White was stopped driving a car on Highway 69 on Feb. 26, 2020, due to a tip from a confidential police informant, a search of the car turned up a lot of cocaine. In court, White, who was in custody at the Sudbury Jail, entered a guilty plea via Zoom link to driving while suspended.
Lawaclu-co.org

Criminal Legal Reform

The Constitution protects every person’s right to due process of law and humane treatment during incarceration regardless of race, socioeconomic status, age, gender, gender expression, or sexual orientation. The ACLU has long been at the forefront of challenging police abuses and failures of the criminal justice system to protect due...
New Orleans, LARegister Citizen

Judge overturns murder conviction over juror-selection bias

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana judge has overturned a Black man's murder conviction after prosecutors agreed with defense attorneys that it was unlikely that earlier prosecutors struck possible Black jurors by chance. The Times-Picayune ' The New Orleans Advocate reports Orleans Parish Criminal District Judge Rhonda Goode overturned the...
Congress & Courtslexblog.com

Illinois Supreme Court Review

What Kinds of Criminal Cases Draw Amicus Briefs (Part 3 – 2010-2020)?. This time, we’re reviewing the data on amicus briefs in criminal cases between 2010 and 2020. Seven constitutional law cases drew at least one amicus brief. Four habeas corpus cases drew at least one amicus brief. Three juvenile justice cases drew one or more amici. Two criminal procedure cases did. One case each involving sentencing law and mental health issues drew at least one amicus brief. Ten amicus briefs were filed in habeas corpus cases…
East Alton, ILTelegraph

Body discovered Monday identified as East Alton man

EAST ALTON — The Madison County Coroner’s Office identified a deceased white male as David Dugan, 62, of East Alton, whose body was discovered Monday by a passerby on the parking lot of Wieland Rolled Products facility, the coroner said Wednesday. The death is not considered suspicious and nothing indicates...
East Alton, ILTelegraph

East Alton woman charged with aggravated arson

EDWARDSVILLE — An East Alton woman was charged Friday with aggravated arson after allegedly setting a fire to an apartment complex on Fourth Street. Vicki E. Thomas, 57, of East Alton, was charged June 11 with aggravated arson, a Class X felony. The case was presented by the East Alton...
Maryville, ILTelegraph

Two sentenced for Troy, Maryville armed robberies

MARYVILLE — Two Nebraska men were sentenced this week to lengthy prison terms for committing a series of armed robberies, including ones in Madison County. Allen McCray, 23, and Victor Linton, 27, both of Omaha, Nebraska, appeared in federal district court in the Southern District of Illinois this week. McCray was sentenced to 26 years; Linton was sentenced to 24 years.
Livingston, ILTelegraph

Woman charged with assaulting former boyfriend with car

EDWARDSVILLE — A Livingston woman was charged Thursday after allegedly attempting to run down a former boyfriend with a motor vehicle. Kyra I. Mostajo, 38, of Livingston, was charged June 10 with aggravated assault with a motor vehicle, a Class 3 felony. The case was presented by the Madison County...