2121 E Phelps Road, Lake City, MI 49651 (MLS # 1888759)

Looking to purchase a bit of pure Michigan? Want a road less traveled? This 3 bedroom 2 bath Missaukee County home sits on 7 wooded acres just a couple miles from 1000's of acres of state land, and the Missaukee county DNR trail system. Built in 1995 this home has had only one owner. When you first approach the home, the cantilever porch just beckons you to have a seat in the cool shade it as to offer, and enjoy quiet and peaceful, natural surroundings. Walk through the front door to discover an open floor plan with a large eat in kitchen, I love the sink! Bathrooms are spacious. There are 2 large bedrooms upstairs, and 1 bedroom on the main floor. The roof, and furnace are newer, 2019. This home is wired for a generator so when the power goes out, with a few simple steps your generator is powering your home. Crawl space is 5 blocks high, vented, and insulated with spray foam insulation. There is more living space with the 128 sq. ft. deck that faces the back yard and woods for viewing wildlife, and family entertaining.