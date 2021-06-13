Cancel
‘Marvel’s Avengers: Black Panther - War for Wakanda’ Expansion Arrives This Summer at No Additional Cost

By Dave Trumbore
Collider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel's Avengers continues to deliver on its promised road map. The Square Enix / Crystal Dynamics title has already introduced players to Kamala Khan, a.k.a. Ms. Marvel, brought in a pair of ace archers with Kate Bishop and Clint Barton, and have ramped up A.I.M.'s shenanigans, giving players plenty to handle with tachyon storms and time-traveling complications. But their biggest expansion announced so far got a bit of a bump thanks to the game's E3 presentation.

collider.com
