Bristol, CT

Pride, cupcakes and a drag show delivered to Bristol Hospital by Imperial Court of CT

Bristol Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRISTOL - Employees of Bristol Hospital were treated to a show of cupcakes and drag queens Sunday. The Imperial Sovereign Court of all of Connecticut (ISCofAllCT) presented Pride Delivers! In front of the hospital’s main entrance around noontime. Nurses, doctors, housekeepers, and security staff filtered out to see what all the fuss was about, and were greeted by live entertainment and sweet treats.

www.bristolpress.com
