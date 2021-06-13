Cancel
Alabama State

VIDEO: Prisons could be built with COVID-19 funds, Shelby endorses Katie Britt for Senate, Brooks battles with Swalwell as a new poll shows big lead and more on Alabama Politics This Week …

By Dale Jackson
Yellowhammer News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRadio talk show host Dale Jackson and political consultant Mecca Musick take you through Alabama’s biggest political stories, including:. — Will Alabama really use COVID-19 relief funds to build prisons?. — Does Katie Britt’s entering of the U.S. Senate race shake things up, or has U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville)...

yellowhammernews.com
