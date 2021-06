FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. One of the beautiful aspects of the Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire is that you never know what it’s going to look like each week. Some weeks you’ll have a ton of options to choose from, others will be more baron. Some weeks will be filled with exciting young players, while others will be more boring veterans. This week’s report is on the younger side of things with plenty of intriguing options including three Seattle Mariners.