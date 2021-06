After an huge inning in Friday’s win in Atlanta, the Dodgers offense mostly had a quiet weekend, culminating in a 4-2 loss to the Braves on Sunday afternoon at Truist Park. Max Fried stifled the Dodgers through six innings, allowing only a run while striking out four and keeping the ball mostly on the infield, with 10 groundouts. The supposedly shaky Atlanta bullpen proved anything but over the last two days of the series. After four scoreless frames on Saturday, three Braves relievers combined to allow only one run in the series finale.