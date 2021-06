The UK government have confirmed Wembley will be opened at half capacity for the knockout stages of Euro 2020, with around 45,000 fans permitted to watch the games. England's opening group stage game, Sunday's 1-0 win over Croatia, was played in front of 22,500 supporters, with the government keen to keep increasing that number where safe. Only 10,000 fans were allowed to watch the final two matches of the Premier League season, but success at those trial events saw the number bumped up.