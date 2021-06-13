Cancel
Caulkins on redistricting: 'This process is absolutely corrupt'

By Glenn Minnis
chambanasun.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIllinois state Rep. Dan Caulkins (R-Decatur) leaves no doubt about how he thinks the state’s new redistricting maps came to be. “This process is absolutely corrupt,” Caulkins said. “It does not use the proper data that we should be using and it's all done for political gain. The people of Illinois are poorly served.”

