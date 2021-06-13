Why I’m Kind Of Bummed Out About Loki’s Wednesday Releases On Disney+

The highly anticipated series, Loki is now available on Disney+ locally. Surely one of the biggest shows streaming in June, Tom Hiddleston returns as the God of Mischief in this new Marvel series. Set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, we catch up with Loki after he escapes with the Tesseract. However his shenanigans finds himself crossing paths with the Time Variance Authority. Forced by his new associates to repair the fractured timeline as a result of his time with the Infinity Stone. The new series sees Loki attempting to step out of his brother’s shadow in a bid to save the world. The series also stars Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino and Richard E. Grant.