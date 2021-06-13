Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Why I’m Kind Of Bummed Out About Loki’s Wednesday Releases On Disney+

By Jessica Rawden
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Disney+ may not be the binge-watching disrupter that Netflix is, but that’s actually one of the reasons I love the streaming service so much. One of the best things about television for me is becoming a fan of a series and being able to talk about its water cooler moments. Projects like Disney+’s Loki definitely fit the bill, but after Week 1's "Glorious Purpose" I’m finding myself bummed out one aspect of the series: the show’s Wednesday release.

www.cinemablend.com
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
27K+
Followers
22K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Hiddleston
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Florence Pugh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Streaming#Streaming Tv#Bummed#The Winter Soldier#Dvr#Wandavision#Falcon And#Survivor#The Bad Batch#Covid#Loki On Marvel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Disney
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV Serieswopular.com

'loki' Makes A New Kind Of Mischief As Marvel's Latest 'variant' For Disney+

The slow wind-up has characterized all three of Marvel's Disney+ series, but the pacing feels particularly sluggish — and the endgame, pardon the expression, elusive — watching the first two episodes of "Loki." Seeing Tom Hiddleston reprise his role as the suave Thor villain certainly has its charms, but thus far the god of mischief hasn't taken the shape of a wholly compelling concept.
TV Seriesthebullrockford.com

Marvel’s Loki Finally Arrives On Disney Plus!

The wait is over! Loki, the third installment of Marvel’s mini series spin offs is finally here on Disney+. It stars Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Thor’s mischievous brother who broke the timeline and escaped in the Avengers Endgame movie and now has to go back and fix it. The series also stars another Hollywood big name in Owen Wilson. Check out the trailer below and if you don’t have Disney + and you’re a Marvel fan, well you better get on it!
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Disney Plus premieres “Loki” this Wednesday: everything you need to know

The fourth phase of Cinematographic Universe from Marvel is closely related to Disney Plus, whose platform arrived in Latin America at the beginning of the year. This Wednesday, June 9, the giant will premiere its next super production, the long-awaited “Loki”, Centered on the younger brother of Thor. Interpreted by...
TV SeriesCNET

Loki on Disney Plus: Release date, time and the other big things to know

Disney Plus has stood out as the breakout success among a wave of new streaming services, thanks in part to its large library of shows and movies and a widening pipeline of originals and exclusives. The latest: its next Marvel original series, Loki, lands early Wednesday morning, riding a wave of glowing reviews.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Marvel Studios’ Loki arrives every Wednesday, exclusively on Disney +

The television series of the Marvel Cinematic Universe gave way to discover new identities in the franchise, and this is what will happen with Loki, one of the fan-favorite characters, despite being a villain. It will be the third project to come to streaming Disney+ after WandaVision, where we finally saw Wanda Maximoff as Scarlet Witch, and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, a show that left us with Sam Wilson as the new Captain America.
TV Seriesaugustman.com

Tom Hiddleston And Owen Wilson Tell Us More About Disney+’s Loki

The highly anticipated series, Loki is now available on Disney+ locally. Surely one of the biggest shows streaming in June, Tom Hiddleston returns as the God of Mischief in this new Marvel series. Set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, we catch up with Loki after he escapes with the Tesseract. However his shenanigans finds himself crossing paths with the Time Variance Authority. Forced by his new associates to repair the fractured timeline as a result of his time with the Infinity Stone. The new series sees Loki attempting to step out of his brother’s shadow in a bid to save the world. The series also stars Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino and Richard E. Grant.
TV SeriesRaleigh News & Observer

What to Watch Wednesday: Marvel’s ‘Loki’ hits Disney+, ‘Million’ finale on ABC

Loki (Disney+) - Marvel Studios’ “Loki” spotlights the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in this new series taking place after the events of “Avengers: Endgame” — and early reviews are really great. Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. A new episode drops each Wednesday.
TV SeriesPosted by
Newsweek

'Loki' Release Time: When the Marvel Show Is Coming to Disney+

Loki has been been one of the most hotly anticipated shows since Disney+ launched. Tom Hiddleston will return as the god of mischief alongside a big-name cast that includes Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Richard E. Grant in a time-twisting heist drama. Loki is the third Disney+ Marvel Cinematic Universe...
TV & Videosdapsmagic.com

Owen Wilson Joins the MCU and Disney+ Releases New Loki Featurette

DISNEY+ DEBUTS NEW FEATURETTE FOR MARVEL STUDIOS’ “LOKI”. ORIGINAL SERIES STREAMS EXCLUSIVELY ON DISNEY+ STARTING THIS WEDNESDAY. Today, Disney+ debuted “Owen Wilson Joins the MCU,” a new featurette for Marvel Studios’ “Loki” celebrating actor Owen Wilson as he takes his place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “Loki,” Marvel Studios’ newest original series, launches on Disney+ Wednesday, June 9.
Entertainmentmarketresearchtelecast.com

Mephisto: the first theory about Loki in Disney + that already has an explanation

Marvel series are back and theories are back! As happened with WandaVision and to a lesser extent with The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki’s premiere in Disney+ led to speculation from fans about the future of the plot. An image within the first episode made Mephisto trending, but its possible appearance already has an answer. What is it about?
ShoppingPosted by
Entertainment Weekly

Get ready for mischief: Disney is releasing new Loki merch and Funko Pops

Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. If you're wondering where Loki (Tom Hiddleston) disappeared to with the Tesseract in the middle of Avengers: Endgame, you're not alone. "'Where'd he go? When does he go? How does he get there?' These are all questions I remember asking on the day, and then not being given any answers," recalled Hiddleston in his EW digital cover interview about his shooting experience. Thankfully, the answer is coming sooner than later.
TV Seriesbeaconjournal.com

Review: Disney+ series 'Loki' provides a good kind of mischief

The question that’s kept Marvel Cinematic Universe fans in a quandary for more than three years is answered Wednesday when "Loki" premieres on Disney+. Where has the god of mischief been since fortuitously being able to abscond with an Infinity Stone and disappear at a key moment in “Avengers: Endgame?” Certainly not where he thought he’d be, which represents a delicious prospect for the audience.
TV SeriesDecider

What Time Does ‘Loki’ Come Out on Disney+?

It feels like it’s been forever since we had a new Marvel show to freak out about every week… even though it’s only been 46 days. With WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier airing back to back, we were spoiled with marvelous content. Not Marvel Studios is back at it again with Loki, a new six-part series starring Tom Hiddleston’s trickster god and a mustachioed Owen Wilson. How will Loki cope with being a prisoner of the Time Variance Authority? And how will the TVA keep a supervillain like Loki on a leash? The answers are coming soon!
TV Seriesfemalefirst.co.uk

Episode One review: Marvel’s Loki on Disney+

Loki, played by Tom Hiddleston, is a character we all know and love; we’ve followed his exploits in Thor (2011), Avengers: Assemble (2012), and other movies within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Now, with his very own series simply titled Loki (the third Marvel series to hit Disney+), the God of Mischief is thrown into something completely new.
TV Seriespurewow.com

The TV Show I’m Most Excited About This Month Just Dropped on Disney+﻿

As an entertainment editor, there’s no denying my interests lie in (you guessed it) entertainment news. This encompasses a plethora of types of stories including everything from﻿ the royal family to the hottest trending action movies on Netflix. However, there’s one genre that I’ve consistently been a fan of for the last 13 years: superhero films and shows.