Coronavirus in Oregon: 167 new cases, 1 death as more Oregonians get back to work

By Michael Russell
The Oregonian
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Oregon Health Authority reported one new COVID-19 death and 167 new coronavirus cases Sunday. The numbers come as the number of Oregonians receiving unemployment benefits continues to plummet, with nearly 80,000 fewer people receiving unemployment benefits at the end of May than at the start of the year. The decline indicates people are getting back to work in droves as the pandemic recedes.

