Blueair Blue air purifiers let you change their color with customizable prefilters

By Genevieve Healey
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Your air purifier should reflect your style, which is what the Blueair Blue air purifiers do. With customizable prefilter colors, the Blue family of purifiers lets you change their color in seconds. But it’s not all about looks. Additionally, boasting plug-and-play simplicity, they offer easy control with just one button. Furthermore, available in several models, choose the Blue Pure 411 Auto, Blue Pure 311 Auto, Blue Pure 411+, Blue Pure 411, Blue Pure 211+, Blue Pure 211+ Auto, or Blue Pure 121. If you go for an Auto model, you’ll get a gadget with particle sensors and Auto mode as well. These air purifiers work well anywhere thanks to their 360-degree air intake, giving you a simple way to manage the air quality in your home. Say goodbye to allergens, germs, odors, and more.

