Blueair Blue air purifiers let you change their color with customizable prefilters

I have many patients that have breathing problems. Specially during autumn, these problems become more often and with more severe effect. And we mustn’t forget the Covid 19 pandemia that we have right now everywhere on this planet. So what all these people need, what all we need…is an air purifier that can hold all the allergens and pollen that are travelling in the air and if it could also sterilize it form Covid virus, would be superb! Luckily, breeva, a sub-diary company of TCL, created the breeva A2 and breeva A3, two very good air purifiers that are exactly for this job, to keep us safe!