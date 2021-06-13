Hive Motion Sensor sends instant notifications right to your phone for extra security

When you have the Hive Motion Sensor, you always know what’s going on. That’s because this home security gadget sends notifications right to your phone if it detects movement. So you don’t have to worry about what might be going on—you’ll know if anything happens. It requires the Hive Hub to get set up, and then it works with your Hive ecosystem of gadgets. This means your whole home can work seamlessly together, giving you peace of mind when you’re out or far away. Furthermore, this indoor motion sensor can alert you of simple things, too, like your children arriving home from school. With all your smart home gadgets linked together, it’s easy to manage through the Hive app, and you can even set up to six notification time slots per day. This way, you aren’t disturbed at inconvenient moments.