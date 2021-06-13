Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Hive Motion Sensor sends instant notifications right to your phone for extra security

By Genevieve Healey
Posted by 
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When you have the Hive Motion Sensor, you always know what’s going on. That’s because this home security gadget sends notifications right to your phone if it detects movement. So you don’t have to worry about what might be going on—you’ll know if anything happens. It requires the Hive Hub to get set up, and then it works with your Hive ecosystem of gadgets. This means your whole home can work seamlessly together, giving you peace of mind when you’re out or far away. Furthermore, this indoor motion sensor can alert you of simple things, too, like your children arriving home from school. With all your smart home gadgets linked together, it’s easy to manage through the Hive app, and you can even set up to six notification time slots per day. This way, you aren’t disturbed at inconvenient moments.

thegadgetflow.com
Gadget Flow

Gadget Flow

New York City, NY
195
Followers
1K+
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

 https://thegadgetflow.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Security#The Hive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
ElectronicsPosted by
BGR.com

Apple Watch users keep dialing 911 in their sleep

The Apple Watch is often credited for saving people’s lives, whether it’s by detecting an abnormal heart rate or an accidental fall, or even by notifying emergency services on their behalf. The latter is a security feature built into the Apple Watch that allows people to quickly dial 911 if they need emergency assistance. The feature must be enabled in the Apple Watch app on an iPhone before it can be used from the Apple Watch. Once that’s done, dialing 911 becomes incredibly easy. As a matter of fact, it’s so easy that 911 can be dialed accidentally, without the...
Retailtechbargains.com

Eleparco 220LM 18 LED Rechargeable Motion Sensor Closet Light $7.49

Amazon has the Eleparco 220LM 18 LED Rechargeable Motion Sensor Closet Light for a low $16.49 after Coupon Code: "509D8DCQ" (Exp Soon). Free Shipping on orders over $25 or with Amazon Prime. This is originally $15, so you save 50% off retail price. 18 LED closet light; Brightness: 220LM. USB...
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Bellroy Watch Strap for Apple Watch pairs leather with durable polymer for performance

Get a smartwatch strap that can stand up to your daily routine with the Bellroy Watch Strap for Apple Watch. It combines leather with sturdy polymer, so it’s suitable to wear to work and during workouts. And you’ll be happy to know that the eco-tanned premium leather develops a classic patina as it ages. Meanwhile, the bracelet’s sculptured curves are designed to complement the Apple Watch’s shape so that the two blend seamlessly. Additionally, if you can’t stand a sweaty wrist, this leather good has you covered. Its textured underside keeps your skin dry and comfortable all day. Available in a range of sophisticated colors, this Apple accessory is sure to match your personal style. Finally, the adjustable fit allows you to adjust the strap to your wrist size.
Cell Phonesnationalcybersecuritynews.today

June 2021 Android security patch available for Pixel phones | #android | #security

It may be a bit late compared to previous months, but Google has finally released the June 2021 Android security update for the Pixel 3 and newer Pixel phones. Google says this update includes “several fixes and improvements across many areas including performance, stability, battery, and more.” Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 owners should see fixes for a notification sound fluctuation bug, along with a bug fix that caused video to not play in some third-party apps. Another bug fix deals with an issue that caused some Pixel phones to stop charging with an unnamed wireless charger. Be sure to check out the source link above to learn about the other bug fixes.
Electronicsmakeuseof.com

How to Customize and Use Default Message Replies on Apple Watch

One of the best benefits of using an Apple Watch is viewing and responding to messages quickly. But for the quickest replies, neither typing nor dictating is as fast as another built-in feature: default replies. Default replies let you send preset messages with one tap. Even better, you can edit...
Electronicswpsdlocal6.com

What is Amazon Sidewalk, and should you opt out?

If you have a particular Amazon Alexa device in your home or a Ring security camera you will soon be connected to the internet network of neighbors who also have one of those devices. And vice versa. Amazon is set to launch Amazon Sidewalk that will create a mesh network...
Electronicsreadwrite.com

How to Choose the Right Sensor for Your IoT Device

The choice of sensor type can have a major impact on your IoT application. A good selection of sensors will provide the most valuable insights — but considerations like cost and ease of installation may impact what data you can collect effectively. You Want to Choose the Right Sensor for...
TechnologyPosted by
Gadget Flow

eLusefor Liam Wallet smartphone cardholder sticks to your phone and can act as a stand

Stick the eLusefor Liam Wallet smartphone cardholder to your phone’s case. Then, you’ll have an accessory that helps you every day. Rather than collecting your keys, phone, and wallet separately every time you leave the house, this wallet holds your ID, cards, and cash. Additionally, you can easily attach your keys to the elastic strap, keeping everything in one spot. Giving you convenience at full capacity, this thin wallet measures just 0.35 inches when empty and 0.5 inches when it’s full. All you need is a smooth case, and you can enjoy this vegan leather smartphone cardholder. Built with durability and your on-the-go lifestyle in mind, it keeps everything safe and secure. Choose from Antique Ruby, Saddle Brown, and Black color options to accessorize your phone.
Computersnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Update your Chrome browser right now for important security fixes – BGR | #firefox | #chrome | #microsoftedge

Google rolled out Google stable channel version 86.0.4240.198 on Wednesday to address two new zero-day exploits that had recently been discovered by security researchers. In all, Google has had to patch five zero-day vulnerabilities within the last three weeks, but users don’t appear to have been affected in any meaningful way as of yet.
Electronicsvoonze.com

AVM FRITZ! Repeater 3000, a top-of-the-range repeater perfect to take your Wi-Fi anywhere

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. - Advertisement - The FRITZ! Repeater 3000 from AVM is quite a curious device. At first glance it may seem like a router, but nothing could be further from the truth,is a high performance Wi-Fi Mesh repeater which positions, within the catalog of the German company, as the most powerful solution they offer right now. This means that it is the top of the range model, and its specifications place it at the top, as we will see in this article.