Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
FIFA

Paulo Sousa feels ‘double responsibility’ in leading Poland at Euro 2020

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qpvce_0aTCkg9c00
Paulo Sousa's Poland open their Group E campaign against Slovakia on Monday (AP)

Boss Paulo Sousa feels extra responsibility to guide Poland to a successful Euro 2020, saying ahead of Monday’s opener against Slovakia: “I’m not a Pole but I feel like a Pole.”

Sousa was appointed in January and the former Portugal international feels a sense of duty to his adopted nation.

Speaking on the eve of his team’s first Group E clash in St Petersburg, Sousa said: “It is a double responsibility because I’m not a Pole but I feel like a Pole. I know everything about what has happened in the past to achieve this important moment and all Poles want to feel proud.

“We have to be an extension of all the meaning of being a Pole. Everybody wants to feel proud and we have to make sure in every game we do everything we can.

“We need the right attitude, determination, we need to be united, we have to have ambition and courage to win the match.

“I want to see all our players perform and to have our country really proud in everything we are doing. With lots of emotions, hopefully these at the end of the game will be really positive.

“If you go to the dictionary and look at process you have a beginning but it never ends, it always keeps growing and this is what we are looking for.

“I want to see a team who has a capacity to build it from the back, middle and up front. You want to be a protagonist and want to create goals from the left, right and centre corridors.”

Poland reached the finals after topping qualifying Group G ahead of Austria and North Macedonia.

“This is one of the key games, one of our goals is to go through the group stages,” former Swansea and Leicester boss Sousa added.

“The biggest strength of Slovakia is the collective, they have that energy and have the quality to go through the group. They are high intensity all the time, they know what needs to be done and they have a really strong mentality.”

Sousa’s hopes of a memorable first tournament at the helm are likely to rely heavily on prolific Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.

Slovakia boss Stefan Tarkovic is aware of Poland’s strengths up front but is optimistic his team can pose a decent threat themselves.

He said: “It has been said the European Championships, and especially the opening game, is something great for us. We have been preparing for a long time.

“Now our preparation will peak and the players are impatient to play. I’m very happy that all the testing has been negative.

“Poland are 15 places ahead of us in the FIFA rankings and have players in the top leagues of Europe. They have a strong attack and we have to prepare for their type of play. Hopefully we will be effective in attack as well.”

newschain

newschain

26K+
Followers
76K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paulo Sousa
Person
Robert Lewandowski
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Group E#Poles#Group G#Bayern Munich
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Soccer
News Break
F.C. Bayern Munich
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
News Break
FIFA
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
Related
UEFAPosted by
newschain

Spain looking to make life ‘uncomfortable’ for Poland star Robert Lewandowski

Pablo Sarabia has urged Spain to make life “uncomfortable” for Robert Lewandowski as they attempt to get their Euro 2020 campaign up and running against Poland. Luis Enrique’s side could only manage a 0-0 Group E draw with Sweden in their opening fixture despite dominating, and will seek to edge themselves towards the last 16 when they meet the Poles in Seville on Saturday evening.
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Robert Lewandowski earns Poland point as profligate Spain pay the penalty

Robert Lewandowski struck to keep Poland’s Euro 2020 hopes alive after coming from behind to draw 1-1 with Spain in Seville, where the hosts missed a second-half penalty. Spain, who could only manage a 0-0 draw with Sweden in their opening Group E fixture, went ahead in the 25th minute through Alvaro Morata, after his close-range effort had initially been ruled out for offside before being overturned by VAR.
UEFAtransfernewscentral.com

UEFA Euro 2020 Preview: Poland

Best result: Quarter-finals (2016) Poland will be making their fourth consecutive European Championship appearance this summer, after qualifying for the tournament by finishing top of their qualifying group ahead of Austria. The Eagles are led by one of the best strikers in Europe in Robert Lewandowski, and Poland’s top scorer in qualifying will once again be key if Poland are to have a successful tournament. Poland had a successful Euro 2016 campaign, being knocked out on penalties by eventual winners Portugal, having not lost any games after 90 minutes during the entire tournament. Quarter-finals is still Poland’s best European Championship result, and with Lewandowski potentially playing his last one, Poland will want to make it count.
SoccerDeadspin

Euro 2021: Can Poland rise to meet Robert Lewandowski?

No. What’re you, new? No one rises to the level of Robert Lewandowski. It’s Robert Goddamn Lewandowski. Dude just scored 40 goals in one league season, which is utterly insane. That’s after he scored 34 last year. Seventy-four motherfucking goals in two seasons in just the Bundesliga. That’s four seasons-worth to most forwards. Lewandowski is just a celestial being, the best striker in the world right now, and any team would struggle to have other players approach his level.
FIFAThe Guardian

Euro 2020 team guides part 17: Poland

This article is part of the Guardian’s Euro 2020 Experts’ Network, a cooperation between some of the best media organisations from the 24 countries who qualified. theguardian.com is running previews from two countries each day in the run-up to the tournament kicking off on 11 June. Qualifying for Euro 2020...
SoccerAS.com

Euro 2020: new Spain captain Jordi Alba talks exclusively to AS

Jordi Alba, who has inherited the captain’s armband in Spain's Euro 2020 squad following Sergio Busquets' positive covid-19 test, sat down for an exclusive video chat with AS on Wednesday afternoon. How are you dealing with the coronavirus outbreak in the Spain camp?. When the test results come in we...
Sportsmelodyinter.com

Poland snatch draw with Iceland in Euro 2020 warm-up

Poland twice came from behind to salvage an unconvincing 2-2 home draw with Iceland on Tuesday and left their manager Paulo Sousa with plenty to ponder after their final dress rehearsal for the European Championship. Poland substitute Karol Swiderski spared his side’s blushes with an 88th minute equaliser after Piotr...
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Bayern Munich: Robert Lewandowski stars on Euro 2020 Matchday Two

Matchday Two of the Euro 2020 group stage saw multiple Bayern Munich players contribute to their respective countries’ results. All of Bayern’s representatives at the competition remain in the hunt for the knockout stages entering the final matchday of the group stage. Here’s how they fared on Matchday Two. Robert...
Soccerchicagofirefc.com

Frankowski starts as Poland draw 2-2 with Iceland in EURO 2020 warmup

Chicago Fire FC midfielder Przemysław Frankowski was back in the starting XI for the Poland Men's National Team on Tuesday, helping his side to a 2-2 draw against Iceland in a warmup match ahead of EURO 2020. Poland came from behind twice on the night to secure the result. Piotr...
UEFAbywire.news

Soccer-Milik out of Poland's Euro 2020 squad due to injury

- Poland forward Arkadiusz Milik will miss Euro 2020 after withdrawing from the squad due to a knee injury, the Polish Football Association confirmed late on Monday. The Olympique Marseille forward suffered a small meniscus tear in his left knee in the last Ligue 1 match of the season against FC Metz at the end of May. Since then he has not returned to normal training.
SoccerESPN

Euro 2020: Slovakia edge 10-man Poland in Group E opener

Slovakia defender Milan Skriniar capped a memorable afternoon as he complemented a superb all round display with the winner in their 2-1 win over 10-man Poland in the opening Euro 2020 Group E clash on Monday. The 26-year-old centre back netted with a superb 69th-minute shot into the bottom right...
SoccerThe Sun US

Turkey vs Italy LIVE: Stream FREE, score, TV channel as Immobile doubles lead – Euro 2020 latest updates

The best TV deals for Euro 2020 including LG, Sony, Toshiba and more. 66. The double change brings a goal, but not in the net Turkey would have desired. As the pressure continues, Leonardo Spinazzola forces Ugurcan Cakir into a fine save with a low shot, but no-one can deny Ciro Immobile as he follows up to convert confidently from close range. A real poacher's effort!
SoccerFOX Sports

Slovakia stifles Lewandoswki, beats Poland 2-1 at Euro 2020

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Slovakia defender Milan Skriniar stopped Robert Lewandowski from scoring at one end, and then showed the world player of the year just how to do it on the other. Underlining his growing importance for a national team that's for so long relied on Marek Hamsik,...
Soccersportsinteraction.com

Poland vs. Slovakia Prediction: Euro 2020 Betting Odds

The Poles are -132 favourites on the soccer odds with the Slovaks +380 and a draw at +210. On the draw no bet odds, Poland is -357 and Slovakia +235. The total for the match is set at 2.5 goals, with the under a -189 favourite. To score first, Poland is -169 and Slovakia +190 with no goals at +620. That both clubs score is +110 with no at -172. That only Poland scores is +165 and only Slovakia +700.