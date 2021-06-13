Marvel's Avengers Fights the War for Wakanda in August, Free for All Players

Fans of Marvel's Avengers are furious. Despite the developers' earlier promises, microtransactions that boost character progression rate have been added to the game. The latest patch for Marvel's Avengers has angered the gamers. It added microtransactions that facilitate progress in the game. After activation they enable us to temporarily increase the rate of gathering experience points and the amount of resources obtained during missions. After they run out, we have to buy them again if we want to regain the effect. Prices of similar attractions range from 100 to 500 credits. A pack of 500 units of this virtual currency costs 4.99 dollars, so it is not cheap.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO