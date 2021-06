The Milwaukee Bucks aren’t technically playing an elimination game on Friday, but for all intents and purposes, their season is on the line at home against the Atlanta Hawks. Teams that trail a playoff series 2-0 have a cumulative record of 30-403 in those series as a whole. Overcoming such a deficit, in itself, is hardly impossible. The Bucks just did it against the Brooklyn Nets, after all, and the Los Angeles Clippers have done it twice this postseason.