Ben Affleck's Father Gives Surprisingly Frank Answer on Jennifer Lopez Romance

By Daniel S. Levine
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBen Affleck's father Timothy Affleck said he was not aware that his son rekindled his relationship with Jennifer Lopez in recent weeks. Timothy still talks to his children, but like many kids, they share with him only what they want to. Affleck and Lopez started hanging out again in late April, with recent reports suggesting the two are together romantically. They have not publicly commented on their relationship status.

