On June 6th, 2021 at approximately 0045 hours, the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety (GPDPS) Dispatch Center received a 911 call of an adult male who had been stabbed and was being taken to Three Rivers Medical Center in a private vehicle. The location of the incident was said to be the 1400 block of Rogue River Hwy. As GPDPS Police units responded to the scene, Dispatch advised the suspect had fled on foot and a description was provided.