'Kevin Can F**K Himself' Creator on the Show's Unique Pitch Process

By Michael Hein
Popculture
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin Can F**K Himself's premiere is out now on AMC+, and this unusual show had an unusual trip through the pre-production process to match. Ahead of the premiere, series creator and executive producer Valerie Armstrong explained how the show was fast-tracked through the usual Hollywood machinery. While her main character may suffer, Armstrong said that she herself is "incredibly, incredibly lucky."

popculture.com
