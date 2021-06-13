'Kevin Can F**K Himself' Creator on the Show's Unique Pitch Process

Premiering August 15th on Starz, Heels is the story about the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small-town pro wrestling. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy and somebody must play their nemesis, the "Heel". But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to and hard to leave behind. Creator and Executive Producer Michael Waldron has skyrocketed in recent years as a writer in Hollywood. His career began as an assistant for Dan Harmon on Community, which would lead him to an Emmy for his season four work on Rick and Morty. All this hard work paid off for Waldron and he is now the head writer on Marvel's Loki, currently writing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness for Sam Raimi, has a Star Wars project with Marvel head Kevin Feige (The Mandolorian, Black Widow), and has scored an overall deal with Disney. The eight- episode Starz series Heels, set in a family-owned wrestling promotion within a close-knit Georgia community, showcases the drama both in and outside the ring.