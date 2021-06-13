Cancel
Báez scratched vs. Cards as thumb injury pops back up

NBC Sports Chicago
NBC Sports Chicago
 7 days ago
Cubs shortstop Javy Báez was scratched from Sunday's starting lineup against the Cardinals with a right thumb injury. Báez jammed his thumb in an at-bat last Sunday against the Giants, exiting in the seventh inning. He missed the entirety of the Cubs' three-game series against the Padres this week before returning to the lineup Friday.

NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

#Cubs#Cardinals#Padres#Giants
