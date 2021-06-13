UEFA Euro 2020 odds, picks, predictions: European soccer expert reveals best bets for Spain vs. Sweden

After becoming the first repeat winner of the UEFA European Championship in 2012, Spain had its bid for a third straight title extinguished by Italy four years later in the Round of 16. The Spanish side announced it intends to challenge for the crown again by recording eight victories and a pair of draws in its 10 qualifying matches. Spain begins its quest when it takes on Sweden in the Euro 2020 group-stage opener for both clubs on Monday. Spain edged Germany 1-0 for the title in 2008 and captured its third overall championship by cruising past the Italians 4-0 in 2012.