David Sargent, 58, seated, was given a Jimmy Buffet inspired party last week. Sargent is a patient of Cardinal Hospice and is inflicted with Huntington Chorea, a disease which affects muscle control and is evenutally fatal. According to John Domonic, standing behind Sargent, the man of the hour wanted to go to a Jimmy Buffet concert, but couldn’t so workers from Hospice and Beehive Homes of Oxford brought the concert to him, and residents of the assisted living facility. With Sargent are his nurse Amy Keffer (in red) and Melissa Munson a home health aid. Photos by D. Rush.