We are past that dreams of being future

Those years found me between discovering love and feeling that reality was none other than my own environment, although reading that environment could tell me what I would later understand with the precision that I lacked in my adolescence. Maybe that’s why I didn’t notice the meaning of that gun on the waist of one of the boys in the neighborhood, a boy who was closer to seventeen than my twelve, but on the block everything was mixed. While I was playing with the cars that I filled with plasticine so that they would cling to the ground and propel them with more precision in the races on the sidewalk, that other boy was armed. What was that gun about in 1974 or 1975? Dangerous ostentation in turbulent times? A precocious right-wing militant or intelligence service? Or a young man who embraced the revolutionary struggle and neglected showing what he did not have to show? None of this happened through my mind of almost twelve years, I only remember that moment from a distance today. But neither can I assert that it happened that way or if it is the sum of fragments of a memory distorted by reality, by television series and comics.