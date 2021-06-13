Cancel
Halo, Forza, Starfield, Redfall: Microsoft and Bethesda unveil 30 new games coming to Xbox

By Thomas Wilde
geekwire.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalo Infinite‘s multiplayer modes will be free-to-play; Jack Sparrow is coming to Sea of Thieves; the next Forza Horizon is going to Mexico; and the mysterious Redfall turned out to be a new vampire-fighting co-op game from Arkane Studios. Those are just some of the unveilings from a joint 90-minute...

www.geekwire.com
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Here’s the first trailer for Bethesda’s Starfield Xbox exclusive

Most of us probably assumed that this was going to be a big E3 for Microsoft, and while the show is just getting underway, the company opened its reveal event with a bang. Rather than Xbox boss Phil Spencer opening the event, we were instead greeted by Bethesda director Todd Howard, who showed off the very first trailer for Starfield. This reveal has been a long time coming, but unfortunately, we didn’t get to see a whole lot of the game in it.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Forza Horizon 5 May Be In the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase at E3 2021

This Would Be the Perfect Time to Unveil the Next Forza Horizon. Ever since the series began in 2012, we’ve gotten a new Forza Horizon game announced every 2 years. According to that schedule, we should have gotten Forza Horizon 5 back in 2020, but the pandemic ruined that for everyone. At least Forza Motorsport is on its way. However, a series of cryptic tweets from industry insiders appear to suggest that Forza Horizon 5 will be released this year, and what better place is there to announce this upcoming game than E3 2021? First of all, we have already received some teases about the future direction of Forza Horizon 5 back in April, when Windows Central’s Jez Corden tweeted about his desire to go to Mexico back in April, adding a car emoji and a Mexican flag after the text. Noted industry insider Jeff Grubb replied to this tweet by sharing a sample of his Spanish lessons: “El coche va vroom,” which means “the car goes vroom.”
Video Gamesstevivor.com

10 new Bethesda games on Xbox Game Pass today

10 new Bethesda games are now available on Xbox Game Pass, Bethesda and Microsoft today confirmed. Players can expect the following on the subscription service, joining a host of other Bethesda titles already available:. Arx Fatalis: PC. Dishonored Death of the Outsider: PC, Console, Cloud. Doom: Console, Cloud. The Evil...
Video GamesGamespot

Starfield Full Presentation | Xbox + Bethesda E3 2021

Todd Howard took the stage to introduce the 2021 Xbox + Bethesda E3 showcase with the highly anticipated game Starifield. In this brand new Starfield Cinematic Trailer, we see an astronaut, dubbed a constellation, about to launch from a spacechip, Frontier NG1350, as a mech walks past. Starfield is currently set to release on PC and the Xbox Series X/S on November 11, 2022.
Video GamesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Starfield game compared to a “Han Solo simulator” by Bethesda

During this month virtual E3 games conference Bethesda and its new owners Microsoft have revealed more details about the upcoming Starfield Science Fiction game which is being compared to a “Han Solo simulator” where “NASA meets Indiana Jones”. Check out the teaser trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the Starfield game which will be launching next year on November 11th, 2022 exclusively on Xbox Series X/S and PC. “In Starfield you play as a new recruit to the Constellation program, a group of space explorers seeking answers to the big mysteries of space, some 300 years in the future.” Bethesda lead Todd Howard explains a little more.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Xbox Game Pass Will Add 31 New Games, Including Halo and Forza Horizon 5

Xbox Game Pass will add 31 new games in the coming years. 19 of them will arrive later in 2021. The list includes Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5. During this year's E3, 30 new games were presented on the joint panel of Xbox and Bethesda. Phil Spencer revealed that 27 of them will be available via Xbox Game Pass. 19 of them will appear in its library in 2021. Those that are yet to appear will be available for subscription on the day of their release. In total, it was announced that 31 games will appear on the platform.
Video Gamesgaminginstincts.com

Starfield Showcased during Xbox & Bethesda Stream

Several years ago we got our first, brief look at the first new Bethesda IP in around 25 years. The game, which was named Starfield only briefly showcased that it was set in space, and not much else. Immediately after that trailer, the long-awaited Elder Scrolls VI was then teased which kinda overshadowed the fledgling IP. Even at the time, both were confirmed to be years ago.
Video Gameseasybranches.com

Microsoft unveils biggest exclusive games ever for Xbox - Sify News

New Delhi, June 14 (IANS) Microsoft has announced a new lineup of 30 games, 27 of which will be included with Xbox Game Pass. New Shephard has been named after astronaut Alan Shephard - the first American to go to space - and offers flights to space over 100 km above the Earth and accommodation for payloads.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

E3 2021 | Microsoft (Xbox) and Bethesda conference preview: possible games, duration and more

The conference of Xbox in E3 2021 it will not be the same as in other years, mainly because in the equation we also have to add to Bethesda, which is already part of the Xbox Game Studios family. The so-called Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase will be held this Sunday June 13 starting at 19:00 Spanish peninsular time, at which point a retransmission of about 90 minutes where we will see the next Xbox, Bethesda and Xbox Game Pass games.
Video GamesCNET

Xbox at E3 2021: Everything on Starfield, Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, Stalker 2 and Xbox mini-fridge

Last year, Microsoft and Sony released their Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PlayStation 5 consoles. The year following big console releases is typically when the pace of new games picks up steam. True to form, Microsoft has some huge titles on tap for 2021, particularly Halo Infinite. The company's even turning a meme about how its Xbox looks like a refrigerator into a real-life product.
Video Gamesbagogames.com

Redfall Coming Summer 2022 To Xbox And PC

One of the most interesting titles to be revealed at this year’s Xbox & Bethesda conference was Redfall. It’s an upcoming game from Bethesda Softworks developed by Arkane Austin. While Arkane has previously been known for their work on Prey 2017 and Dishonored, this is their first game in the open-world FPS genre.
Video GamesGamasutra

Xbox reveals Starfield, Redfall at E3 press conference

Merrily E3 rolls along---and today it rolled into the joint Microsoft/Bethesda press conference, and marked the first major confirmation that the Maryland-based game publisher’s titles would start to become Xbox and PC exclusives. The press conference also proved to be a shot in the arm for the already-beefed-up Xbox Game...
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Arkane Unveils Redfall, A Brand New Xbox Open-World Co-Op Exclusive Coming Summer 2022

Arkane, the brilliant minds behind Prey and Dishonored, have announced a brand new IP known as Redfall - an open-world co-op coming exclusively to Xbox Series X|S and PC. While little is known about the title, the CGI trailer gives us some serious Left 4 Dead vibes. According to Arkane, you'll be able to "choose your hero from a diverse roster" as you take on a world ravaged by vampires. There's very little else known about the title, but no doubt we'll hear more within the coming months ahead of its release.
Video Gamescinelinx.com

Arkane and Bethesda Reveal Xbox Exclusive Redfall

Arkane Austin and Bethesda ended the Xbox E3 2021 presentation with the world premiere of Redfall. Redfall is an immersive open-world vampire killing game. See for yourself:. Arkane Studio is known for the development of the Dishonored and Prey franchises. Redfall will launch on Xbox Series X|S and PC in...
Video Gameslodivalleynews.com

Meet Redfall, the new Xbox exclusive

Redfall, a new Xbox exclusive, was revealed this Sunday (13), during the Xbox & Bethesda game show at E3 2021. The game is developed by Arkane Studio, the same behind Dishonored. At the Xbox & Bethesda presentation, Phil Spencer, Head of Xbox, described Redfall as an “open-world shooter to play...