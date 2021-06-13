F2P Halo Infinite Multiplayer Will Have A Story, Campaign, And CTF/Big Battle Modes; Coming This Year To Xbox/PC
Halo Infinite’s long-rumored free-to-play mode was confirmed this weekend during the Bethesda/Xbox showcase at E3. Designed to be “the most approachable and welcoming entry in the series to date,” Halo Infinite Multiplayer will introduce an Academy for players to learn the ins and outs of being a Spartan before sending them off to the Arena. Once there, two teams of four can square off “in a variety of new and returning modes,” such as the capture-the-flag mode highlighted in the trailer. There’s also a Big Team Battle mode that sees 24 players duke it out on “large vehicle-friendly maps,” with all sorts of fast-paced and high-explosive shenanigans.www.mmobomb.com