F2P Halo Infinite Multiplayer Will Have A Story, Campaign, And CTF/Big Battle Modes; Coming This Year To Xbox/PC

Halo Infinite will have a battle pass system, but it won't be like the battle passes you're used to. As revealed in today's Halo Infinite multiplayer overview video, the Halo Infinite Battle Pass will not expire. "The Halo Battle Pass will never be taken away from you. What I mean by that is once you buy it, it's yours and it does not expire," says design lead Chris Blohm. But that's not all - you'll be able to purchase all of the old battle passes in future seasons, as well as the current one, and choose which battle pass you want to apply your progression towards. Yes, that means you'll never miss out on a chance to get that epic armor at the end of a battle pass - you just gotta play enough to get it.