Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Releases of movies and series on Amazon Prime Video, Disney +, Movistar + and Filmin in the week of June 14 to 20 – News of series

By Sandy Richardson
debatepost.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new Pixar film ‘Luca’, the most outstanding premiere of the next seven days. New week of June, new week of premieres of new series and movies that are incorporated into the catalogs of the different streaming platforms. In the next seven days, the debut of the highly anticipated new film from Pixar Luca stands out in the next seven days, which will be released on Disney + on June 18. In addition, the Disney + platform also receives the second season of With love, Victor, after captivating us with its first installment.

debatepost.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elisabeth Moss
Person
Olivia Colman
Person
Florian Zeller
Person
Shirley Jackson
Person
Hilary Swank
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Prime Video#Movistar#Gilead#Amc#Down Syndrome#South Korean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
News Break
Disney
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Pixar
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Disney: List of Star Series and Movies Coming Soon

There is less left for Star, the new canal that will be part of Disney+, I arrived. Specifically, it will be on February 23 when Star start working and with it we can see all the series and movies whose content is directed towards a adult audience. So, from sagas...
Moviesstateofpress.com

The Best Family Movies on Amazon Prime Video Right Now (June 2021)

Looking forward to family movie night? Not looking forward to family movie fight over what to watch? With so much available across the major streamers, it’s tough to find something to agree on. But if you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber, we’ve done some of the heavy lifting for you. Amazon Prime Video has a massive collection of family-friendly movies, but to help you skip scrolling through pages, we’ve hand-picked the best movies available right now. Here’s a roundup of the best family movies on Amazon Prime Video this month.
MoviesPosted by
Newsweek

25 highest-rated movies on Amazon Prime

Streaming services give us access to some of the best television and films at the press of a button. But with the likes of Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime at our fingertips, it can be hard to decipher what is really worth the watch. As of March 2021, there are...
TV Seriesthedigitalfix.com

Amazon Lord of the Rings series release date – everything we know

Fancy a return trip to Middle-earth? Amazon certainly hopes so, because it’s pumping a staggering amount of money into a new Lord of the Rings TV series, set to premiere on its Amazon Prime streaming service. The ambitious project has already grabbed headlines for being the most expensive TV series...
TV & Videosnetflixjunkie.com

Upcoming Indian Movies and TV Series on Netflix June 2021

What are the upcoming Indian movies and TV series on Netflix? Fans are waiting for new Bollywood movies to land on the streaming platform. The giant of streaming has a lot to offer on its huge library full of series, documentaries and movies. The amazing diversity of Netflix makes the platform one of the biggest streaming services in the world. The popular streaming platform also releases its exclusive shows in different languages.
TV SeriesComicBook

Monsters at Work Disney+ Series Full Trailer Released

Everyone's favorite Pixar monsters are returning to the screen this summer, this time taking a venture into the world of television. Monsters at Work, a sequel series to Monsters, Inc., is set to premiere on Disney+ next month, exploring the fallout of the company after Mike and Sully caused a pivot from scream energy to laughter. While Monsters at Work doesn't premiere for another month, the first full trailer has finally made its way online, giving fans a chance to see what the new series has in store.
TV SeriesColumbus Alive

New to Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, HBO Max and Disney+ for June 11

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 2 — Netflix Original Series. Unwind Your Mind — Netflix Interactive Experience. Workin' Moms: Season 5 — Netflix Original Series. Black Summer: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series. The Gift: Season 3 — Netflix Original Series. Hospital Playlist: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series.
MoviesCollider

'Loki’s MCU Timeline: Every Movie to Watch Before the New Disney+ Series

Loki will be hitting our TV screens on June 9th exclusively on Disney+. Taking place after his brief appearance in Avengers: Endgame, Tom Hiddleston's trickster god finds himself in the custody of the Time Variance Authority, a mysterious organization tasked with rebuilding broken timelines. Trailers have revealed the character wreaking havoc in Pompei and becoming the legendary criminal D.B. Cooper, but how exactly did we get here? If you want a refresher on everything that has Loki to this series, we've got you covered. Check out these films on Disney+ to get the whole Loki viewing experience.
Moviesbetechwise.com

10 superhero movies and series on Prime Video

The success of original Amazon Prime Video productions such as Invincible and The Boys shows that the stories of masked characters fighting crime – not always for the noblest reasons – are more alive than ever. For those who like these titles and want to know other stories of vigilantes, we have listed 10 movies and series of superheroes for you to see on Prime Video, including the productions cited. Check out the suggestions and have fun!
Moviesgruntstuff.com

New Disney + series and movies to watch this June

Have enjoyable throughout the month of June with these new movies and series accessible on Disney +. As with virtually all streaming platforms, Disney + is continually up to date with new content material to entertain you. Thanks to this, you should be attentive to all of the information that seems right here on a month-to-month foundation. For this similar purpose, at present we are going to let you know what they’re The most effective new Disney + series and movies to watch this June.
Moviescultmtl.com

What’s new on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Crave this week

A weekly round-up of the new movies and TV series streaming on Netflix, Crave, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV+, Tubi, CBC Gem and Criterion Channel. There are not a ton of “new-new” releases on Netflix this week. The schedule is mostly made up of new seasons of existing shows like part two of Lupin (June 11), season 2 of zombie show Black Summer (June 17), season three of the Turkish series The Gift (June 17) and new seasons of the South Korean shows Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) (June 11) and Hospital Playlist (June 17).
TV & Videosc21media.net

Disney+ shifts original series release day

Disney+ has moved the day it releases original series on its platform from Friday to Wednesday. Until last week, the US giant’s direct-to-consumer service had released all its original series and movies on Fridays. On Wednesday June 9, however, it launched Marvel series Loki two days ahead of its anticipated premiere date.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Paramount + movie and series premieres in June 2021

Paramount+ is one of the youngest streaming services in recent years, and it has been involved in the great battle of the platforms with all ViacomCBS brands: MTV, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount Television, Showtime, CBS y Telefé Internacional. That is why to keep up with Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney + and soon HBO Max, announced their series and movie premieres for June. Don’t miss the list!
Moviesvelillum.com

WHERE TO WATCH FAST AND FURIOUS 9: IS F9 ON HBO MAX, AMAZON PRIME OR NETFLIX?

Thanks to a certain pandemic, movie releases have been hugely affected over the past year with many films moving online or having release dates delayed. Despite cinema closures in many countries around the world, new releases have still come thick and fast after a wait of over three years, the newest Fast and Furious film, F9, is racing towards us.