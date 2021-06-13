Cancel
Bar Rescue 200th Episode Sneak Peek

By Sammi Turano
TV Grapevine
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight, Paramount Network’s Bar Rescue will air its 200th episode. Check out a special sneak peek below. Bar Rescue airs Sundays at 10pm ET/PT on Paramount Network.

