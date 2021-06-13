Are Yankees used to losing? ‘Hell no! Get the hell out of here with that,’ Aaron Boone vents

The Yankees are a mess right now, and fans are looking for someone to blame. More often than not—at least from what this writer has seen—that someone has been Aaron Boone. Perhaps that is because the manager is the organization’s most front-facing figure; Boone speaks to reporters two times per gameday. Perhaps it is because he sticks to an optimistic script that doesn’t match a ballclub that has been streaky at best this year, pitifully sloppy at worst. Or it could be because Boone oversees that sloppy play; the Yankees have shown no semblance of fundamentals, frequently making costly errors in the field and on the basepaths. Maybe it is because New York’s offense and a number of young players have appeared to regress so far this year; “Why isn’t Boone getting the most out of his team?” some may wonder. It’s possible that Boone, in the final year of his contract, being the easiest shot-caller to replace has something to do with it.