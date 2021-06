Tesla has laid out all the changes it plans to make at Giga Berlin and its battery cell factory. Philip Barnstorf from RBB gives an overview of Tesla's blueprints. Tesla is planning to change a lot of things at its Giga Berlin electric vehicle production factory in Grünheide - and on a large scale: 40 files with many pages full of explanations, series of measurements, maps, tables of the group are on Friday in East Brandenburg offices and on the Internet. The documents can be viewed for one month, then citizens and associations have another month to submit objections to the project.