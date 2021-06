We Have Been Through This Before (4:37) The First & Last Show: Live At The Electric Ballroom London August 15th 1978 (LP) (I'm Not Your) Stepping Stone (3:17) Review: English punk rock band Vicious White Kids hailed from London and came together for one gig only. That was at the Electric Ballroom in London in 1978, with former Sex Pistols bassist Sid Vicious acting as lead singer. It proved to be his final concert before dying from a heroin overdose a few months later. The show took in covers of Frank Sinatra's 'My Way' and The Stooges' 'I Wanna Be Your Dog' in typically caustic, confrontational style. Gauzy walls of guitars, snarled vocals and raw energy defines the whole set, and the lo-fi sounds and gritty intimacy of the whole show is well captured on this latest reissue.