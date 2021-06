Abe In New York: Do you think Azeez Ojulari will be able to hit the ground running or will it take him some time to acclimate to the NFL?. John Schmeelk: It takes all rookies time to figure out the NFL, especially edge rushers, who may need a couple of seasons to reach their potential. The difference in the offensive tackles they faced in college, even coming from the the SEC, is stark. Ojulari has an NFL-ready body and he was a productive pass rusher in college with a good motor. So, you could expect some flash plays from him this season, but be careful expecting a double-digit sack performance.