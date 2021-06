Guilty Gear Strive has been hit with another delay and a second closed beta is now standing between us and the release date. But don’t get too upset–Arc System Works has finally released the opening movie for the game and it is awesome. Not only are the animation and character models incredibly detailed, fluid, and expressive, but the editing and overall style are nostalgic in all the best ways. The aesthetic of the Guilty Gear franchise has always been anchored in two things: 90s anime and rock and rock music. While the games’ visual style has changed over the years, especially after the XX timeline was dropped in favor of the new Overture/Xrd/Strive timeline, the music is still as hard-hitting and rebellious as ever. Perfect for a post-apocalyptic fantasy series about challenging out-of-control bioweapons, vampire samurai, and the personification of fate itself to battle. Check it out here.