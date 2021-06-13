Frank Sinatra’s Maserati Ghibli seeks new owner

People who loved that will really love a new anecdote from the set Belushi shared with Entertainment Weekly:. "As prolific as he was as a musician, he had never really heard Frank Sinatra. So I brought him my The Golden Years CD and we listened to it in the trailer. When we hit 'Fly Me to the Moon,' I said to him, 'Come on, man, let's write a song.' We can do 'Fly Me to the Moon' with you rappin,' a blend with an old ballad and your style of rap.'