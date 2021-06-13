Cancel
Cars

Frank Sinatra’s Maserati Ghibli seeks new owner

By Susan Hall
debatepost.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe denomination Ghibli dates back to the 1960s, when Maserati decided to launch an eight-cylinder rear-wheel drive Gran Turismo on the market under the Giorgetto Giugiaro label. Only 1,170 copies were produced in its coupe body format and one of them, chassis number 1151564, had the honor of belonging to an icon of the 20th century and one of the most popular singers in history: Frank Sinatra. Now this car is going to be auctioned in Las Vegas.

debatepost.com
Frank Sinatra
George Hamilton
Dave Thomas
