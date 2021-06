Saudi Arabia is to contract out the training and support of its Air National Guard (SANG), with a request for information (RFI) issued by the US government on 9 June. Posted on the sam.gov US government procurement website, the Office of Program Management – Saudi Arabian National Guard (OPM-SANG) Aviation Training and Support Services (ATSS) RFI seeks to issue a Foreign Military Sales (FMS) contract for all SANG rotary-wing training and support functions in July 2022, with operations commencing from October 2022.