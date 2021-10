The Brooklyn Nets are preparing to be without star point guard Kyrie Irving for at least half of the upcoming NBA season due to his Covid-19 vaccination status, according to head coach Steve Nash. New York City rules require proof of a Covid-19 vaccine in order to enter indoor public spaces like gyms and venues, which would leave Irving unable to play in his team’s home matches at the Brooklyn Center, as well as the New York Knicks’ Madison Square Garden. Irving is unvaccinated and has said he would like to keep the reasons behind his decision “private”. The 29-year-old...

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO