Technology

8 3D Printing Mistakes You Should Avoid to Get a Better Print

By Shan Abdul
makeuseof.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost traditional manufacturing processes such as machining, casting, and joining are being replaced by 3D printing. The manufacturing costs are pretty low, so one can design and cheaply manufacture complex models with 3D printers. No material loss saves us a great deal of money. Learning how to 3D print may...

www.makeuseof.com
Manufacturing
Technology
Technologyhackaday.com

3D Printed Calipers Work Like Clockwork

Most of us use calipers when working with our 3D printers. Not [Albert]. He has a clockwork caliper design that he 3D printed. The STL is available for a few bucks, but you can see how it works in the video below. We don’t know how well it works, but we’ll stick with our digital calipers for now.
Bicycles3DPrint.com

3D Printing Bikes: A Pedalution, Part 3 Value Chain Disruptions with 3D Printing

In the first installment of this series, we looked at how 3D printing is being used in bicycles. In the second article, we went deeper and also examined 3D printing for e-bikes. On the whole, we concluded that many small players are using 3D printing to make polymer and metal bicycle components. Some of these are commercially viable and even successful.
EngineeringDesign World Network

Material considerations when moving to 3D printing

Advancements in 3D printing have made it a proven, industrial-grade manufacturing practice for end-use parts that is shaping product design. At Protolabs, we are seeing this evolution firsthand as customers are leveraging new additive manufacturing (AM) processes and expanding material options to make a more complex, lightweight, or sustainable product.
Technologyshapeways.com

Next Level Custom 3D Printing with the User Application Team

At Shapeways, each production job is unique, beginning its journey from the instant a 3D model is uploaded. At that point, proprietary software automatically prompts the manufacturing process into motion; however, businesses with larger-volume orders can benefit from working with the User Application (UA) Team directly. This department controls production...
Computersbeastsofwar.com

Dan’s 3D printing

My Sparkmaker has broken again and this time I’ve had enough. Both cooling fans stopped working at the same time, which suggests to me the fault lies with the PCB. Guess what is the only part you can’t buy a replacement for from the Sparkmaker website? Actually I think the damage was done because I didn’t think to stop using the heating mat when we got into the warm weather and now I’ve overheated the PCB (which is located at the very bottom of the printer, right above the mat).
GeekyGadgets

Callisto II retro 3D printed computer

Retro computer and 3D printing enthusiasts looking for a project to keep them busy this weekend may be interested in a new Callisto II project published to the Hackaday and Thingiverse websites by creator “Pigeonaut”. The 3D printed retro computer requires no screws no glue and snaps together, offering an easy way to create a full-sized retro inspired computer you can print on a Prusa 3D printer or similar. Check out the video below to learn more about the project which uses a 4:3 ratio 8-inch CRT display and is equipped with a full mechanical keyboard as well as a access hatch to easily modify and configure the on-board hardware.
Computershackaday.com

Recore Hacks The Hidden Microcontroller For 3D Printing

No stranger to the world of 3D printers, [Elias Bakken] from the [Intelligent Agent] workshop has released a new controller board called Recore. The typical 3D printer has a dedicated controller which handles the real-time aspects of driving stepper motors. Many setups also have a second computer, often Linux-based, which is dedicated to supporting tasks like running an Octoprint server and interfacing to a digital camera to monitor print progress remotely. [Elias]’s design merges these together into one compact 12 x 12 x 4 cm package.
Computers3DPrint.com

Making Custom Models for 3D Printing with Daz Studio

Blender is a great solution for professional-quality models, and with practice, you can achieve satisfactory results. However, if you find yourself throwing your hands up in exasperation during the process, here’s another route that can help you achieve great results without any prior 3D sculpting skills. Daz Studio is a...
Engineeringlabroots.com

How to 3D print customizable artificial body parts and medical devices

Researchers from the University of Nottingham have figured out a new 3D printing process technique that allows for the manufacturing of customizable artificial body parts and medical devices. Their process reduces the risk of bacterial infection and promises to improve the durability of devices. The findings are published in Advanced Science, under “Exploiting generative design for 3D printing of bacterial biofilm resistant composite devices.”
TechnologyDesign World Network

Stratasys introduces new PolyJet 3D printing solutions for innovative design

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS), a leader in polymer 3D printing solutions, announced two new PolyJet 3D printers, the Stratasys J35 Pro and the Stratasys J55 Prime, along with new software solutions for research and packaging prototyping. The J35 Pro represents the first multi-material 3D printer for the desktop from Stratasys,...
Engineeringwhattheythink.com

Mimaki 3D Printing Brings Color to the “Beauty” Of Anatomy

The Mimaki 3D printer allowed a three-dimensional heart to be produced with good dimensions and good detail definition, and - above all - excellent colour fidelity. A revolutionary project sees a team of doctors and researchers from the University of Florence use Mimaki's 3DUJ-553 printer to create three-dimensional anatomical models with an extremely high and previously unattainable degree of colour fidelity.
TheSpoon

Print a Drink 3D Prints Designs Inside a Cocktail, Develops Smaller Machine for Corporations

We’ve seen 3D printers create cake decorations, personalized vitamins, and even cultured beef. And now, thanks to Print a Drink’s robot, we’ve seen custom designs printed inside a cocktail. You might think such beverage witchcraft would be impossible. I mean, how could a design be suspended and hold its shape in anything other than a jello shot? Turns out it just takes the right drink, the right droplet and the precision of a robotic arm.
TechnologyArchDaily

The Aesthetics of Automation: Examining the Appearance of 3D Printed Affordable Housing

The viability of 3D Printing in architecture – has, at the very least – seen a seismic shift over the past few years. Usually relegated to prototypes or conceptual models, 3D Printed building designs are increasingly being actualised as physical projects. In 2013, WinSun, a Chinese company – was able to print 10 houses in a 24-hour period, becoming one of the first companies to achieve this feat using 3D Printing technology. More recently, in 2018, a family in France became the first in the world to live in a 3D Printed house. The city of Dubai is also seeking to have a quarter of its buildings be 3D Printed by 2025. These examples display the upwards category of this technology, and how it is very likely, as the years go by, this automation of building fabrication is even more integrated into the construction process than it is right now.
Technologyatoallinks.com

What Are The 3 Types Of 3D Printing And What Is Cloud-based Printing?

3D printing is becoming more and more accessible to professionals, hobbyists, and the everyday consumer. This trend has been fueled by the release of many new and affordable printers on the market, as well as a growing library of open-source data files that can be printed with these machines. How...
Technologyhackaday.com

Smooth 3D Prints With Alcohol

There was a time when most 3D printers used ABS, which is a great plastic for toughness, but is hard to print with since it tends to warp. Worse still, it stinks and the fumes may be bad for you. Most people have switched over to printing in PLA these days, but one thing you might miss with this more forgiving plastic is vapor smoothing with acetone; a smoothed print doesn’t show layer lines and looks more like plastic part that didn’t go through a nozzle.
Visual Artmakezine.com

Where to Get Started in Digital Sculpting for 3D Printing

Digital sculpting isn’t as hard as it looks. At least, getting started isn’t that hard. You’ll still have to put in some serious time to get GOOD, but don’t let that scare you off. You may be surprised by how easily you can get something to be proud of, even as an absolute beginner.
Engineeringasme.org

Quiz: Which New Materials are Popular in 3D Printing?

Today, 3D printing utilizes many materials for a wide range of applications. With new applications emerging, a variety of materials are being developed and optimized for 3D printers. The choice of material for 3D printing usually depends on the end product and its intended use that varies from consumer to industrial applications. Take this quiz to test your knowledge about new 3D printing materials.