We’re getting used to the lightning loading speed of PS5 games now, but when you’re direct comparing it to the previous generation, it’s easy to be freshly impressed. If you played Final Fantasy VII Remake last year, it’ll be one of the first things you notice about this Intergrade upgrade for sure, as you start a new game or select a chapter, blink, and find yourself in the action. On the PS4 version, you’d be scrolling through tutorial tips for 30 seconds or so instead.