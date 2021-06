People do not have to talk to do well in movies. Of course, for years, before talkies, actors did not talk at all. Directors carried the notion that less is more in dialogue over into films after dialogue could be heard. In some movies made by film acting and directing giant Clint Eastwood, he says very little. Another major American actor, Leonardo DiCaprio, appeared as Hugh Glass in 2015’s “The Revenant” and is another example. With very few lines of speech, he managed to carry the two-and-a-half-hour film and win the Academy Award for Best Actor. DiCaprio is famous for dialogue from other films, like “The Aviator.”