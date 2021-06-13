Sugar Springs Is Hosting A Golf Tournament for Veteran's Appreciation

Flyer for Vetran's Appreciation Golf Tournament Photo by Keara Lou

Do you love golf and want to show your support for the troops? Now, you can do both tomorrow at the Sugar Springs Golf Club in Gladwin! The tournament is for any team of four, regardless of membership. Players can also enjoy a free lunch provided by the golf club! Registration begins on Monday at 8 AM, and Tee Off is at 9 AM on Monday!

You don't have to be a member to register for the tournament

Members aren't the only people who can participate in the tournament. Any group of four can come to the golf course and register for the tournament. Members pay $50 to play, and non-members pay $75 to participate. The tournament will let thirty teams of four register for the tournament. Teams can choose to be part of the Men's, Women's, or Mixed categories.

Do you know what the best part about the tournament is? You and your teammates will get a free lunch for participating in the golf tournament! What golf-enthusiast wouldn't want to have a day of showing appreciation to veterans while getting free food?

What better way can you and three friends spend a Monday than out on the golf course?

If you're a golf enthusiast who can find three other team members, you should come to the Veteran's Appreciation Golf Tournament in the Sugar Springs Golf Course! If you have any other questions about the tournament, you can call the golf course at (989) 426-4391.

Our veterans are the reason we can have golf outings like this one. Without their sacrifice, we wouldn't be able to think of things like this. You and three friends can register as a team and show your support and appreciation for veterans on Monday!