2 men injured in overnight shooting outside Court Avenue entertainment zone

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two bystanders were shot when a person opened fire outside the Court Avenue entertainment zone overnight. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of 3rd Street, according to Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek. Police officers in the area heard gunfire and found two men suffering from minor gunshot wounds. Parizek said both men were treated at a local hospital and released, and neither were the intended target of the shooting.