The Hawks host the 76ers Monday night in Game 4 in Atlanta as the Hawks look to even the series. The 76ers made key adjustments to their game plan in Games 2 and 3 by keeping Ben Simmons and Matisse Thybulle on Young as much as possible to limit him from getting into the paint where he can score or create easy looks for teammates on the wing and at the rim. This worked as the 76ers held the Hawks’ offense in check to win both games 118-102 and 127-111 on their way to a 2-1 series lead.