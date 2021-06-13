Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Life Is Strange: True Colors allows players to manipulate emotions and auras

Digital Trends
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSquare Enix showed off an extended gameplay trailer of Life is Strange: True Colors that details how players can manipulate nonplayable characters’ emotions. The trailer showed main character Alex using a psychic power known as Empathy to learn details about characters’ lives, make judgement calls and dialogue decisions, and witness the consequences of her actions. The game releases to PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One/Series X/S, PC, and Stadia on September 10, 2021.

www.digitaltrends.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#True Colors#Life Is Strange#Aura#Xbox One Series X S#Stadia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Thought Catalog

This Is The True Beauty Of Life

Sometimes the simple act of a fine tipped pen to paper feels right, and by simply putting the mess on paper and releasing your thoughts on life, you can find a momentary glimpse into peace. And when I decide to put my pen to paper, what comes out are thoughts...
Video Gamesgamespew.com

The Best Games Like Life is Strange

The Life is Strange series mixes storytelling, gameplay and player choice in an exciting way. A story-driven adventure that tells stories of friendship, family and love mixed in with the supernatural, each season of Life is Strange so far has made us fall in love with its characters as if they were our own friends.
Video Gamesstevivor.com

Life is Strange True Colors Preview: Deck Nine on Alex’s empathic powers

The next chapter in the Life is Strange series is nearly upon us, and Square Enix has shared more about the game’s new power set during the publisher’s E3 presentation. Life is Strange True Colors follows a 21-year-old Asian-American woman named Alex Chen who suffers tragedy, loss, and confusion when her life suddenly changes with these unique abilities. Our last chat with Deck Nine was all about building Alex as a character; this screening focuses on her exceptional empathic powers.
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Life is Strange: True Colors, Remastered Collection coming to Nintendo Switch

Nintendo confirmed that Life is Strange: True Colors and Life is Strange: Remastered Collection are both coming to Nintendo Switch. True Colors‘ Switch version will launch alongside the other platforms’ on September 10th. It follows a new protagonist, Alex Chen, as she tries to uncover the truth behind her brother’s mysterious death using her supernatural empathy.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Life is Strange Remastered Release Date and Trailer Leaked

The Life is Strange Remastered release date has leaked a bit earlier than intended. A new Life is Strange Remastered trailer has been discovered online, too — and the game is looking pretty darn good. Life is Strange Remastered is an enhanced version of 2015's Life is Strange, an adventure...
TV & Videosrockpapershotgun.com

Life Is Strange: True Colours trailer shows empathy superpowers in action

Normally, when I watch shows or play games with superheroes in, I always end up thinking about how cool it'd be to have their powers, but I don't get that with Life Is Strange. In the latest trailer for Life Is Strange: True Colours, we see new character Alex Chen putting her empathy abilities to the test. She can feel other people's emotions, which must be so mentally taxing! Albeit, useful in Life Is Strange's angsty teen stories.
Video Gameswmleader.com

‘Life Is Strange: True Colors’ will try to make empathy as cool as telekinesis

When you play Life is Strange: True Colors, the good news is you won’t have to wait around for the next chapter to continue the story. Life is Strange and its sequel, like Telltale’s The Walking Dead, parsed itself out in episodic pieces of a full game. This meant you couldn’t simply blast through the entire game in a matter of days, but had to wait, almost like a very slow-burning TV show. Chapters would often end with a cliffhanger, whether that was life-or-death decisions or major plot twists — Life is Strange loves a good plot twist. That won’t be the case with True Colors. Well, there will certainly still be big reveals and cliffhangers, you just won’t have to linger before the story continues and resolves itself.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

A New Life is Strange: True Colors Trailer Shows Off The Protagonist’s Special Powers

Coming to PC and consoles on 10th September, Life is Strange: True Colors is the next game in the popular story-driven series. It was first revealed earlier this year, so today’s look at Life is Strange: True Colors at E3 2021’s Square Enix Presents showcase didn’t give us any new information. Instead, it gave us a new look at gameplay, and explored in greater detail the special powers that Alex, the protagonist, has.
Video Gamesmxdwn.com

E3 2021: Life is Strange: True Colors Shown during Square Enix Conference

Life is Strange: True Colors is on its’ way, and footage shows that it’ll be just as tense, heartfelt, and powerful as gamers have come to expect from this series. Players will get the chance to take control of Alex Chen, a woman with the power of Empathy: an ability that lets Alex experience the strong emotions of those around her through a colored aura she can visualize. Players will have to use this new power to unravel the mysteries of Haven Springs and learn the truth behind her brother’s tragic death in the brand new chapter of the Life is Strange series, coming September 10th.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Here's a look at Life is Strange: True Colors' powers in action

Tonight brought us a first look at Life is Strange: True Colors' new special power of empathy, in fresh gameplay shown during the Square Enix Presents E3 showcase. True Colors protagonist Alex Chen has had this power for some time - unlike in previous Life is Strange games - but is only learning to control it now as she uses it to uncover the true story of her brother's mysterious death.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Life is Strange: Remastered Collection Gameplay Officially Debuts

Improvements to the first two games in the emotional adventure series are showcased in the latest trailer. Pre-orders are also live. Life is Strange: Remastered Collection releases on September 30th, as revealed earlier by its leaked trailer. Of course, the official trailer is now available, providing a look at the updated visuals for the characters and environments. Check it out below.
Video Gamestechthelead.com

Square Enix Presents Focuses On Marvel and Life is Strange

Square Enix is currently sitting on several highly anticipated IPs, including Forspoken, Final Fantasy VII REMAKE Part II, and Final Fantasy XVI. To fans’ disappointment, none of these games showed up. However, Square Enix’s collection of games in the Square Enix Presents were exciting in their own right. With new...
Video Gamestotalgamingnetwork.com

Life is Strange is Coming to the Switch

Except Life is Strange 2. Square Enix announced today during the E3 Nintendo Direct that they are bringing Life is Strange Remastered Collection and Life is Strange: True Colors to the Nintendo Switch later this year. Pre-orders for both games will open up later this year. Life is Strange: True...