Life Is Strange: True Colors allows players to manipulate emotions and auras
Square Enix showed off an extended gameplay trailer of Life is Strange: True Colors that details how players can manipulate nonplayable characters’ emotions. The trailer showed main character Alex using a psychic power known as Empathy to learn details about characters’ lives, make judgement calls and dialogue decisions, and witness the consequences of her actions. The game releases to PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One/Series X/S, PC, and Stadia on September 10, 2021.www.digitaltrends.com