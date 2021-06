The UChicago Chinese Students and Scholars Association (CCSA) recently expressed its discontent with and opposition to the invitation of Nathan Law, a self-exiled Hong Kong pro-democracy activist, to be a guest speaker at the Harris School of Public Policy. Law started out as a participant in the HK dock strikes and and became a student leader in the Hong Kong Umbrella Movement, calling for true democratic elections. In 2016, he was elected to the Hong Kong Legislative Council but was subsequently disqualified after an oath-taking controversy. He left Hong Kong in 2020 after the imposition of the national security law (NSL) on Hong Kong, which has since been used to jail nearly all of Hong Kong’s democratic opposition politicians indefinitely for such outrageous offenses as indiscriminately opposing the government budget.