Phillies second baseman Jean Segura will miss about three weeks with a grade 1 groin strain that he suffered on June 16. This is a hard pill to swallow, seeing as Segura is in the middle of his best offensive season since the Phillies acquired him. He was playing particularly well in June (.372/.426/.488), leading the Phillies to an 8-4 record before his injury. His win probability added (WPA) in those twelve games was 0.84, which ranked second in the National League over that time period.