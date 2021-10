It takes time to find your voice in tick, tick…Boom!, the latest from director Lin-Manuel Miranda. You may have heard of Jonathan Larson, who wrote the autobiographical musical on which this is based. He created the hit musical Rent, but this story is about his time before that success. Throughout his 20s he was just another anonymous artist working a day job at a diner and using whatever free time he had to tinker away at his art. With his youth slipping away and success seemingly far off, he begins to wonder whether he will ever make it.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO