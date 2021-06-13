Toronto-Boston Runs
Blue jays first. Marcus Semien singles to shallow left field. Bo Bichette walks. Marcus Semien to second. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. lines out to deep right field to Alex Verdugo. Marcus Semien to third. Teoscar Hernandez homers to left field. Bo Bichette scores. Marcus Semien scores. Randal Grichuk flies out to deep right field to Alex Verdugo. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. homers to left field. Cavan Biggio doubles. Riley Adams flies out to deep center field to Kike Hernandez.www.gazettextra.com