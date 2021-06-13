Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Toronto-Boston Runs

By Sportradar
Janesville Gazette
 7 days ago

Blue jays first. Marcus Semien singles to shallow left field. Bo Bichette walks. Marcus Semien to second. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. lines out to deep right field to Alex Verdugo. Marcus Semien to third. Teoscar Hernandez homers to left field. Bo Bichette scores. Marcus Semien scores. Randal Grichuk flies out to deep right field to Alex Verdugo. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. homers to left field. Cavan Biggio doubles. Riley Adams flies out to deep center field to Kike Hernandez.

www.gazettextra.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Semien
Person
Riley Adams
Person
Joe Panik
Person
Randal Grichuk
Person
Jonathan Davis
Person
Alex Verdugo
Person
Danny Santana
Person
Bo Bichette
Person
Hunter Renfroe
Person
Cavan Biggio
Person
Kevin Plawecki
Person
Christian Arroyo
Person
Bobby Dalbec
Person
Xander Bogaerts
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston#Blue Jays 4#Red Sox 0#Red Sox 1#Blue Jays 13#Red Sox 3#Red Sox 4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

Can Vladimir Guerrero, Jr. Hit for the Triple Crown?

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. The Triple Crown has only been achieved 12 times in Major League...
MLBFOX Sports

Harvey expected to start for the Orioles against the Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays (34-35, fourth in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (23-47, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (5-4, 3.43 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 65 strikeouts) Orioles: Matt Harvey (3-8, 7.76 ERA, 1.72 WHIP, 49 strikeouts) LINE: Orioles +175, Blue Jays -208; over/under is...
MLBCamden Chat

Orioles-Blue Jays series preview: An AL East bird fight

After a winless seven-game road trip through Tampa and Cleveland that saw the Orioles losing streak stretch to eight games, the Birds are back in Baltimore. The homestand kicks off this evening with the first of three games against AL East counterparts the Toronto Blue Jays. It will be the first meeting between the O’s and Jays this year. While Baltimore is currently in firm possession of the AL East cellar, Toronto is only one spot ahead of them, hovering a game below .500.
MLBTimes Union

Chicago White Sox-Houston Runs

White sox first. Tim Anderson grounds out to shortstop, Abraham Toro to Yuli Gurriel. Brian Goodwin doubles. Yoan Moncada singles to center field. Brian Goodwin to third. Jose Abreu singles to right field. Yoan Moncada to third. Brian Goodwin scores. Yasmani Grandal strikes out on a foul tip. Jake Lamb grounds out to shallow right field, Jose Altuve to Yuli Gurriel.
MLBmasnsports.com

Orioles and Blue Jays lineups

The Orioles are back home tonight and trying to end an eight-game losing streak with Thomas Eshelman making his 2021 debut against the Blue Jays. Eshelman had his contract selected today from Triple-A Norfolk, with Bruce Zimmermann placed on the 10-day injured list with left biceps tendinitis. Eshelman was 0-3 with a 6.41 ERA and 1.424 WHIP in six games (three starts) with the Tides.
MLBbuffalonynews.net

Hyun Jin Ryu, Blue Jays try to take series vs. Orioles

A ninth-inning comeback on Saturday means the visiting Toronto Blue Jays will play the rubber match of a three-game series Sunday afternoon with the Baltimore Orioles instead of trying to avoid a sweep. The Blue Jays scored six runs in the ninth on Saturday to pull out a 10-7 victory...
MLBthesaxon.org

Guerrero Jr. doubles; Blue Jays beat Orioles 10-7

BALTIMORE (AP) – Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit 23 home runs, leading the majors, and later capped a Toronto rally in the ninth inning with a two-run double to take the lead and help the Blue Jays put up. end a five-game losing streak with a 10-7 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

MLB roundup: Shohei Ohtani homers twice as Angels rout Tigers

Shohei Ohtani slugged his 20th and 21st homers of the season Friday, the fourth multi-homer game of his career, as the Los Angeles Angels blew out the Detroit Tigers 11-3 in Anaheim, Calif. Ohtani's 400-foot shot in the fifth inning highlighted a five-run rally. It was sandwiched by Luis Rengifo's...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Toronto Blue Jays: Should Pearson and Hatch pitch out of bullpen?

The Toronto Blue Jays bullpen continues to be a disaster and some are looking for the team to call up Nate Pearson and Thomas Hatch to provide an immediate fix. There is certainly merit for the team to consider this as an option when you look at how many games that Toronto lost because of their bullpen. You can sense the frustration fans have with Charlie Montoyo but you also have to understand that he doesn’t have a lot to work with right now.
MLBLaredo Morning Times

Yordan Alvarez's RBI double gives Astros walk-off win over White Sox

HOUSTON (AP) — After slugging their way to their last four wins, the Houston Astros found a different way to extend their winning streak Friday night. Yordan Álvarez had a game-ending double in the ninth inning for his third hit and Houston's only extra-base hit, lifting the Astros to a 2-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox.
MLBsanjosesun.com

Hyun Jin Ryu, Blue Jays win rubber match over Orioles

Hyun Jin Ryu pitched seven strong innings, Reese McGuire had three doubles, a single and two RBIs and the visiting Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Baltimore Orioles 7-4 Sunday afternoon. Bo Bichette also had two RBIs for Toronto in the rubber match of the three-game series. Ryu (6-4) held the...
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Blue Jays reportedly targeting bullpen help, left-handed bat

The Blue Jays are “focused on” upgrading the relief corps, general manager Ross Atkins told reporters (including Keegan Matheson of MLB.com). Presumably, that’ll involve acquiring some help from outside the organization, but rival clubs have set high asking prices on potential trade candidates to this point, reports Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.
MLBtheScore

Ryu's pitching, McGuire's 3 doubles lift Blue Jays past Orioles

BALTIMORE (AP) — Reese McGuire had three doubles during a four-hit performance, leading Hyun Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays past the Baltimore Orioles 7-4 Sunday. Toronto, which snapped a five-game skid by erasing a three-run deficit with two outs in the ninth inning Saturday on the way to a 10-7 victory, won in less stressful fashion in the series finale. The Blue Jays claimed their first set since sweeping two games from Miami on June 1-2 while also getting back to .500.
MLBMLB

Blue Jays show 'a lot of heart' with 6-run 9th

One strike from disaster, the Blue Jays pulled off their most important rally of the season on Saturday night in Baltimore, finally putting their foot down to stop the tailspin. Down two with two out in the top of the ninth after the Orioles launched six home runs, Bo Bichette...
MLBMLB

Manoah ejected as TOR-BAL benches clear

Tensions boiled over in the Blue Jays' 10-7 win over the Orioles in Baltimore on Saturday as the benches cleared, ending in the ejection of Toronto starter Alek Manoah. Manoah had just given up back-to-back home runs to Ryan Mountcastle and DJ Stewart to give the O's a 5-2 lead in the fourth inning, and on his very next pitch, a 93.8-mph sinker ran up and in, hitting Maikel Franco near the shoulder as he tried to lunge out of the way. Franco didn’t like it, and as he stared out at Manoah, who was walking in from the mound, the pair exchanged words.